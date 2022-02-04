Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Update

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,482.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

