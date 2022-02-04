Gainplan LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gainplan LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average of $221.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

