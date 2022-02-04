Gainplan LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 589,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,873,008. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.