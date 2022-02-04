Gainplan LLC Sells 504 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gainplan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,639 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 332,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$37.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,035. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

