Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.28.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

