Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.38% of Digi International worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Digi International during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 5.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of DGII opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.43 million, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

