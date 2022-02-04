Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.23% of Weis Markets worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.9% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

