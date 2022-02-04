Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 64.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $304.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.43 and a 200 day moving average of $287.05. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.26 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.