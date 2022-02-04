Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.82 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

