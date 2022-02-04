Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $198.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

