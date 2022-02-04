Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,433 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 476.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

