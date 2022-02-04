Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.14

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.14 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 28.10 ($0.38). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 235,580 shares traded.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective for the company.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of £81.99 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.07.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($430,223.18).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.