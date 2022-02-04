GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.00 ($47.19).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €42.29 ($47.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.15 and a 200-day moving average of €41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a one year high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

