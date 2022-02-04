General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.05% from the stock’s previous close.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

