GeoCoin Market Capitalization Hits $352,125.19 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $352,125.19 and approximately $381.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,937.49 or 1.00059124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00297143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

