Geode Capital Management LLC Has $90.26 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $90,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 145,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

