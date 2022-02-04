Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $84,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,236 shares of company stock worth $2,337,396 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

EXEL opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

