Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,527 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $86,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.