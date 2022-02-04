Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $93.15 Million Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,187,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

