Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 1,571,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GXSBF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

About Geox

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

