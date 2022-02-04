Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 1,571,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of GXSBF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.
About Geox
