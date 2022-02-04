Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,126,763 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,581,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

