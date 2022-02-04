Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.34

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.34 and last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

