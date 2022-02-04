Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $731.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $731.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $750.70 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $690.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 248,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,628. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

