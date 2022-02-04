Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

