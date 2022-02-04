Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

