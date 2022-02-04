Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.51%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

