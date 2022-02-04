Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

GBCI stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

