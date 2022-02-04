GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,183 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after buying an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

