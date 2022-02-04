Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.56. 11,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 9,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

