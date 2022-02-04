Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $67.58 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

