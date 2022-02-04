GM Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $585.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $605.06 and its 200 day moving average is $540.27. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.