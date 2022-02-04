GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,984. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.35. 7,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,732. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.