GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,984,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,996 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $112.63.

