GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $126.74. 9,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

