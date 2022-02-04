Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.99. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 124,627 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on GSC. lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.89.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

