GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $229,979.28 and approximately $22.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011543 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

