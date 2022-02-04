Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 17.3% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,288,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

