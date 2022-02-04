Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 8,608 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Synaptics worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 52.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 95.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $2,408,248.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.40. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.