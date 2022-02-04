Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $72.23 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

