Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Encompass Health worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 859.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.