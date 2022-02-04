Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 516,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 37.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

