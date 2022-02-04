Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.15 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

POR stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

