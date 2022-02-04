Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.21 Million Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $25,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 72.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,271 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

GRPN opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $685.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

