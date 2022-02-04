Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 354,416 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,049,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.82% of Fanhua worth $24,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANH opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Fanhua Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

