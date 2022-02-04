GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) were down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 513,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,521,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoldMining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GoldMining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoldMining by 37.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in GoldMining by 34.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoldMining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 65,193 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

