Goldstein Munger & Associates Buys 527 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.06. The stock had a trading volume of 843,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.