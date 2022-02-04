Goldstein Munger & Associates Sells 523 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldstein Munger & Associates cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.18. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average is $266.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $223.18 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

