Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.05 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

