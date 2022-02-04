Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,085,000.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,728. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

