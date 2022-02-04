GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. 283,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,056. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Get GoPro alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,098,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.